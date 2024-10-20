Amino acids are organic compounds characterized by having an amino group ( <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mo>-</mo> <mi>NH</mi> <sub>2</sub> </mrow> </math> ), a carboxyl group ( <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mo>-</mo> <mi>COOH</mi> </mrow> </math> ), and a unique side chain that determines the properties and functions of the amino acid.