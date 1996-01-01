Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The eukaryotic cytoskeleton is a highly dynamic network of filaments and motor proteins. Which of the following correctly describe activities of these cytoskeletal components? Select True or False for each statement. T/F Myosin motors walk toward the plus ends of intermediate filaments. T/F Dynein motors are responsible for the whip-like movement of eukaryotic flagella. T/F Kinesin motors move vesicles along tracks toward the microtubule-organizing center. T/F Actin filaments are required for cytoplasmic streaming.

