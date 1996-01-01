Facilitated diffusion across a membrane requires ______________ and moves a solute ______________ its concentration gradient.
a. transport proteins . . . up (against)
b. transport proteins . . . down
c. energy and transport proteins . . . up
d. energy and transport proteins . . . down
