Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology6. The MembraneSimple and Facilitated Diffusion
3:16 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook Question

Cells lining kidney tubules function in the reabsorption of water from urine. In response to chemical signals, they reversibly insert additional aquaporins into their plasma membranes. In which of these situations would your tubule cells have the most aquaporins: after a long run on a hot day, right after a large meal, or after drinking a large bottle of water? Explain.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:10m

Watch next

Master Simple and Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.