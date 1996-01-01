Biologists have investigated how fast pre-mRNA splicing occurs by treating cells with a toxin that blocks the production of new pre-mRNAs, then following the rate of splicing of the pre-mRNAs that were transcribed before adding the toxin. Why is addition of a toxin important in this study?
