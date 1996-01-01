Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology15. Gene ExpressionEukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
2: minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question

RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing? a. an RNase specific for tRNAs b. an RNase specific for snRNAs c. a protease specific for initiation factors d. a protease specific for a release factor

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:32m

Watch next

Master Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.