RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing?
a. an RNase specific for tRNAs
b. an RNase specific for snRNAs
c. a protease specific for initiation factors
d. a protease specific for a release factor
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter