General Biology43. Endocrine SystemEndocrine System
Problem 10b
Scientists set out to test the hypothesis that the herbicide atrazine is an endocrine disruptor that feminizes male amphibians. They treated male amphibians with atrazine and then compared their circulating testosterone concentration with those of males and females that were not treated with atrazine (controls). The results are shown here (* signifies P<0.05). Was the hypothesis supported? Why or why not?

