A strain of mice remains healthy as long as they are fed regularly. After they eat, their blood glucose level rises slightly and then declines to a homeostatic level. However, when these mice fast or exercise, their blood glucose drops dangerously. Which hypothesis best explains their problem? (Explain your choice.)
a. The mice have insulin-dependent diabetes.
b. The mice lack insulin receptors on their cells.
c. The mice lack glucagon receptors on their cells.
d. The mice cannot synthesize glycogen from glucose.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Chemical Signaling with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter