Match each function with the correct structure.
2. Turns into the corpus luteum
3. Female gonad
4. Site of spermatogenesis
5. Site of fertilization in humans
6. Site of human gestation
7. Sperm duct
8. Secretes seminal fluid
9. Lining of uterus
a. vas deferens
b. prostate gland
c. endometrium
d. testis
e. follicle
f. uterus
g. ovary
h. oviduct
