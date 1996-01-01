Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

You have a large, healthy philodendron that you carelessly leave in total darkness while you are away on vacation. You are surprised to find that it is still alive when you return. What has the plant been using for an energy source while in the dark?

