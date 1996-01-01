Which of the following correctly lists possible ancestors of humans from the oldest to the most recent?
a. Homo erectus, Australopithecus, Homo habilis
b. Australopithecus, Homo habilis, Homo erectus
c. Australopithecus, Homo erectus, Homo habilis
d. Homo ergaster, Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis
