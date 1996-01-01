Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology7. Energy and MetabolismIntroduction to Metabolism
Problem 17
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING Several studies have found a correlation between the activity levels of brown fat tissue in research participants following exposure to cold and their percentage of body fat. Devise a graph that would present the results from such a study, labeling the axes and drawing a line to show whether the results show a positive or negative correlation between the variables. Propose two hypotheses that could explain these results.

