Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to fill in the blank in this sentence, using one of these four potential answer options down below. In the example, problem says cohesion, surface tension and adhesion are properties of water molecules that blink an option A says increases with temperature. Now, in our last lesson video, we never mentioned that these properties cohesion, surface tension and adhesion will actually increase with temperature. And in fact, this is not going to be true, so we can eliminate Option A. For that reason, Option B says that it will increase with Ph. And once again we never mentioned this in our previous lesson videos, and this is simply not going to be true. So now we're between either option C or Option D an option C says are a result of non polar Covalin bonding. But of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that water molecules are held together, uh, using polar co violent bonds, not non polar Covalin bonds. And so the non polar here makes this part false. And so, of course, this Onley leaves Option D here as the correct answer. And so cohesion, surface tension and adhesion are all properties of water molecules that are a result of hydrogen bonding. And so Option D here is the correct answer to this practice problem. And really, it's the hydrogen bonding that water molecules are capable of forming that allow water to have cohesive and adhesive properties and to create a relatively high surface tension. And so this year concludes this example problem, and I'll see you all in our next video.

