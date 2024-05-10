3. Water
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Multiple Choice
Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?
a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.
b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.
c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.
d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.
Multiple Choice
Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:
a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
d) None of the above are correct.
Multiple Choice
The tendency of water molecules to stay close to each other as a result of hydrogen bonding __________.
Multiple Choice
What do cohesion, surface tension, and adhesion have in common with reference to water?
Multiple Choice
The ability of water molecules to form hydrogen bonds with other water molecules and water's ability to dissolve substances that have charges or partial charges are __________.
Multiple Choice
The phenomenon responsible for maintaining the upward movement of water through vessels in a tree is __________.
