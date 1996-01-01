General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
28. Plants
Seed Plants
Problem
In gymnosperms, the seed coat develops from the integument. In angiosperms, the seed coat develops from the __________.
A
ovary wall
B
receptacle
C
endosperm
D
female gametophyte
E
integuments
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Seed Plants | Biology | Botany
by greatpacificmedia
40 views
Hide transcripts
Seed Plants - 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
26 views
Hide transcripts
Gymnosperms and Conifers (honors updated)
by Beverly Biology
24 views
Hide transcripts
Seed Plants: Gymnosperms
by Professor Newtoff
34 views
Hide transcripts
Seed Plants - 2
by Jason Amores Sumpter
31 views
1
Hide transcripts
Seed Plants - 3
by Jason Amores Sumpter
38 views
1
Hide transcripts
Seed Plants - 4
by Jason Amores Sumpter
34 views
1
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.