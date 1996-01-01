What are the defining characteristics of a condensation reaction?
a. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is produced.
b. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is used up.
c. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is produced.
d. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is used up.
