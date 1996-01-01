Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology2. ChemistryIntroduction to Chemical Bonding
What are the defining characteristics of a condensation reaction? a. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is produced. b. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is used up. c. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is produced. d. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is used up.

