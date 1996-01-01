General Biology
4. Biomolecules
Monomers & Polymers
Problem
The molecular formula for glucose is C6H12O6. What would be the molecular formula for a polymer made by linking ten glucose molecules together by dehydration reactions? a. C60H120O60 b. C60H102O51 c. C60H100O50 d. C60H111O51
Similar Solution
