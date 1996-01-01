Suppose that certain root cells have an overall charge that is more negative than normal. What impact would this likely have on the uptake of anions such as NO3−?
a., Anions would be less likely to enter roots.
b. Anions would be more likely to enter roots.
c. This would have no impact on the ability of anions to enter roots.
d. This would make anions and cations equally likely to enter roots.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Soil Nutrients with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter