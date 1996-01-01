Why is the presence of clay particles important in soil?
a. They provide macronutrients—particularly nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
b. They bind metal ions, which would be toxic if absorbed by plants.
c.They allow water to percolate through the soil, making oxygen-rich air pockets available.
d. The negative charges on clay bind to positively charged ions and prevent them from being leached out of the soil.
