48. Ecology
Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
Which of the following is the reason that temperate broadleaf forests have less biodiversity than tropical rainforests?
Temperate broadleaf forests lack vertical layering, resulting in fewer diverse habitats.
In tropical rainforests, constant warm temperatures & abundant rainfall allow year-round photosynthesis.
Temperate broadleaf forests are geographically isolated from other biomes.
All of these are correct.
