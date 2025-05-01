Analyze the options provided: (1) Cell division is a biological process involving mitosis or meiosis, but enzymes do not directly 'allow' or 'speed up' this process. (2) Genetic mutations are changes in DNA sequences and are not directly influenced by enzymes in terms of speeding up. (3) Osmosis is the passive movement of water across a membrane and does not involve enzymes. (4) Chemical reactions are the processes enzymes are specifically designed to catalyze.