Consider the validity of the following statements about genome editing. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Cas proteins work as endonucleases.
T/F sgRNA is used by bacterial cells to detect which DNA to cut.
T/F Homologous recombination is always used to join pieces of broken DNA.
T/F It is possible to modify genes as well as disrupt them by genome editing.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Genomes and Genome Evolution with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter