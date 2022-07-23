1:10 minutes 1:10 minutes Problem 4cb Textbook Question Textbook Question Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d).

b. In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the amino acid sequences for each species: Chimpanzee, Mouse, Gorilla, Human, and Rhesus monkey. Compare the sequence of the Mouse to the sequences of the Chimpanzee, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey. Circle any amino acid in the Mouse sequence that differs from these three species. View full solution Compare the sequence of the Mouse to the sequence of the Human. Draw a box around any amino acid in the Mouse sequence that differs from the Human sequence. Ensure that all differences are clearly marked: circles for differences with Chimpanzee, Gorilla, and Rhesus monkey, and boxes for differences with Human. Review the marked sequences to confirm that all differences have been correctly identified and marked.

