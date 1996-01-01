General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Biomolecules
Nucleic Acids
Problem
Which of the following lists represents the chemical components of a nucleotide?
A
A nitrogenous base, an amino acid, and a pentose sugar
B
A nitrogenous base, an amino acid, and a phosphate group
C
A nitrogenous base, a fatty acid, and an amino acid
D
A series of nitrogenous bases, a nucleic acid backbone, and a hexose sugar
E
A nitrogenous base, a phosphate group, and a pentose sugar
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Introduction to nucleic acids and nucleotides | High school biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
43 views
Hide transcripts
What are Nucleic Acids? Nucleic Acid Structure & Function
by 2 Minute Classroom
1
79 views
Hide transcripts
Major Elements in Biological Molecules: Nucleic acids
by Homework Clinic
43 views
Hide transcripts
Nucleic Acids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
2
111 views
Hide transcripts
Nucleic Acids
by RicochetScience
1
41 views
Hide transcripts
Nucleotides
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
117 views
Hide transcripts
Nucleic Acids Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
72 views
Hide transcripts
5 Nitrogenous Bases
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
86 views
Hide transcripts
Nucleic Acids Example 2
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
Hide transcripts
Formation & Breakdown of Nucleic Acids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
78 views
Hide transcripts
DNA vs. RNA
by Jason Amores Sumpter
2
90 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.