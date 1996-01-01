4. Biomolecules
Nucleic Acids Practice Problems
16 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What should the ratio of pyrimidine to purine bases in any organism's DNA be according to Chargaff's rule?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would be the sequence of the strand of RNA that is made from the DNA template, 3′-GATATCGAT-5′?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The percentage of Adenine in the DNA of sheep cells is 30%. Identify the incorrect statement:
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the two distinct ends of nucleic acid strands that give it directionality?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A strand of DNA is oriented in the 5'→3' direction. The direction of its complementary strand will be.