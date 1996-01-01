Which of the following best characterizes an adaptive radiation?
a. Descendant species occupy a large geographic area.
b. A single lineage diversifies rapidly, and descendant species occupy many habitats and ecological roles.
c. Natural selection is particularly intense, because disruptive selection occurs.
d. Species recover after a mass extinction.
