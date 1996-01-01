Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology24. History of Life on EarthHistory of Life on Earth
0:58 minutes
Problem 3e
Textbook Question

Which of the following best characterizes an adaptive radiation? a. Descendant species occupy a large geographic area. b. A single lineage diversifies rapidly, and descendant species occupy many habitats and ecological roles. c. Natural selection is particularly intense, because disruptive selection occurs. d. Species recover after a mass extinction.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:33m

Watch next

Master Plate Tectonics and Continental Drift with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.