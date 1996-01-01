You set your time machine for 3 billion years ago and push the start button. When the dust clears, you look out the window. Which of the following describes what you would probably see?
a. a cloud of gas and dust in space
b. green scum in the water
c. land and water sterile and devoid of life
d. an endless expanse of red-hot molten rock
