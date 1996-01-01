Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology24. History of Life on EarthHistory of Life on Earth
1:42 minutes
Problem 3d
Textbook Question

You set your time machine for 3 billion years ago and push the start button. When the dust clears, you look out the window. Which of the following describes what you would probably see? a. a cloud of gas and dust in space b. green scum in the water c. land and water sterile and devoid of life d. an endless expanse of red-hot molten rock

4:33m

