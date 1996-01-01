Mutations can alter the function of the lac operon (see Module 11.1). Predict how the following mutations would affect the function of the operon in the presence and absence of lactose:
a. Mutation of regulatory gene; repressor cannot bind to lactose.
b. Mutation of operator; repressor will not bind to operator.
c. Mutation of regulatory gene; repressor will not bind to operator.
d. Mutation of promoter; RNA polymerase will not attach to promoter.
