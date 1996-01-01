IPTG is a molecule with a structure much like lactose. IPTG can be transported into cells by galactoside permease and can bind to the lac repressor protein. However, unlike lactose, IPTG is not broken down by ββ-galactosidase. Predict what would occur to lac operon regulation if IPTG were added to E. coli growth medium containing no glucose or lactose.
