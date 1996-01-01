Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Approximately 1 out of every 2,500 Caucasians in the United States is born with the recessive disease cystic fibrosis. According to the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium equation, approximately what percentage of people are carriers?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.