A paleontologist has recovered a tiny bit of organic material from the 400-year-old preserved skin of an extinct dodo. She would like to compare DNA from the sample with DNA from living birds. Which of the following would be most useful for increasing the amount of DNA available for testing?
a. restriction fragment analysis
b. polymerase chain reaction
c. molecular probe analysis
d. electrophoresis
