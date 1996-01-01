Because eukaryotic genes contain introns, their transcripts cannot be translated by bacteria, which lack RNA-splicing machinery. But if you want to engineer a bacterium to produce a eukaryotic protein, you can synthesize a gene without introns. A good way to do this is to __________.
A
alter the bacteria so that they can splice RNA
B
use a nucleic acid probe to find a gene without introns
C
use a phage to insert the desired gene into a bacterium
D
use a restriction enzyme to remove introns from the gene
E
work backward from mRNA to make a version of the gene without introns