51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
Problem
Which of the following is the definition of a pathogen?
A
A group of populations living in close enough proximity to interact regularly
B
A species that kills and eats another species
C
A species that is killed and eaten by another
D
A type of interspecific interaction that benefits both species
E
A disease-causing microorganism
