- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
5:03 minutes
Problem 9`
Textbook Question
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each: (1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of photons in photosynthesis: Photons, particularly those from light, are essential in driving the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy in the form of ATP and NADPH, and oxygen (O2) is produced as a byproduct.
Understand the impact of blue photons: Blue photons have higher energy compared to other wavelengths of light. This high energy is particularly effective at exciting electrons in the chlorophyll molecules found in the photosystems of chloroplasts, which is crucial for the initiation of the light-dependent reactions.
Analyze the effect on oxygen production: The excitation of electrons by blue photons leads to the splitting of water molecules in the light-dependent reactions, a process known as photolysis. This results in the production of oxygen (O2).
Consider the production of ATP and NADPH: The high energy of blue photons efficiently drives the electrons through the electron transport chain from Photosystem II to Photosystem I, leading to the generation of a proton gradient that facilitates the synthesis of ATP via chemiosmosis and the reduction of NADP+ to NADPH.
Determine the type of electron flow: Given the efficient excitation by blue photons and the involvement of both Photosystem I and II, noncyclic electron flow is likely to occur, resulting in the production of both ATP and NADPH.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Photosynthesis
Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy, primarily in the form of glucose. It occurs in two main stages: the light-dependent reactions, which capture energy from sunlight to produce ATP and NADPH, and the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle), which use ATP and NADPH to synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide.
Pigments of Photosynthesis
Guided course
05:58
Pigments of Photosynthesis
Chlorophyll and Light Absorption
Chlorophyll is the green pigment found in chloroplasts that plays a crucial role in photosynthesis by absorbing light, primarily in the blue and red wavelengths. When only blue photons are present, chlorophyll can effectively absorb this light, leading to the excitation of electrons and the initiation of the light-dependent reactions, which are essential for producing ATP and NADPH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Absorption Spectrum of Photosynthesis
Electron Transport Chain
The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes located in the thylakoid membrane of chloroplasts that facilitate the transfer of electrons derived from light absorption. In noncyclic electron flow, electrons are transferred from water to NADP+, producing NADPH, while ATP is generated through photophosphorylation. In cyclic electron flow, electrons are recycled back to the ETC, primarily producing ATP without generating NADPH.
Electron Transport Chain
Guided course
07:41
Electron Transport Chain
