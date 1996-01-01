The following diagram compares the chemiosmotic synthesis of ATP in mitochondria and chloroplasts. Identify the components that are shared by both organelles and indicate which side of the membrane has the higher H+ concentration. Then label on the right the locations within the chloroplast.
