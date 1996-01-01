General Biology
50. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
Problem
A newly mated queen ant founds a nest in an unoccupied patch of suitable habitat. Assuming that no disasters strike the nest, which of the following types of equation is likely to best describe the population growth of the new colony?
A
Linear
B
Circular
C
Exponential
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Logistic
