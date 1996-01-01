General Biology
6. The Membrane
Biological Membranes
Problem
Which of the following statements about the role of phospholipids in the structure and function of biological membranes is correct?
A
Phospholipids are completely unable to interact with water.
B
Phospholipids form a single sheet in water.
C
Phospholipids form a structure in which the hydrophobic portion faces outward.
D
They are triacylglycerols, which are commonly available in foods.
E
Phospholipids form a selectively permeable structure.
