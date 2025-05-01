Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Dehydration refers to a lack of sufficient water in the body, which can disrupt electrolyte balance and potentially lead to seizures. Hypercholesterolemia is an elevated level of cholesterol in the blood, which is not directly linked to seizures. Hypoglycemia refers to low blood sugar levels, which can impair brain function and trigger seizures. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is not typically a metabolic cause of seizures.