48. Ecology
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Detritus is organic matter produced by the decomposition of dead organisms. Considering that detritus tends to sink in water over time, in which ocean zone does detritus make up the base of the food chain?
A
Photic zone because many organisms can photosynthesize and live here, producing organic matter.
B
Intertidal zone because detritus is frequently washed up on shore by waves & tides.
C
Aphotic/Benthic zones because photosynthesis cannot occur, but detritus falls to the ocean floor.
D
All of the above.
35
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos