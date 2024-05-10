48. Ecology
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes
Multiple Choice
How do the processes of turnover & upwelling benefit aquatic ecosystems?
A
They allow photosynthetic organisms at the surface to receive more light.
B
They allow photosynthetic organisms in the benthic zone to receive more light.
C
They allow organisms at the surface to receive more nutrients.
D
They allow organisms in the benthic zone to receive more nutrients.
