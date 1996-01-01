General Biology
45. Nervous System
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Problem
The developing embryonic brain is shaped by __________.
A
differences in the rates of blood vessel growth
B
pressures exerted by the growing skull
C
variations in the levels of nutrients received across the placenta
D
an oxygen gradient that promotes growth where oxygen is most concentrated
E
the selective elimination in neurons and synapses
