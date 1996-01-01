Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology11. Cell DivisionInterphase
1:11 minutes
Problem 4
It is difficult to observe individual chromosomes during interphase because a. the DNA has not been replicated yet. b. they are in the form of long, thin strands. c. they leave the nucleus and are dispersed to other parts of the cell. d. homologous chromosomes do not pair up until division starts.

8:05m

Master Interphase with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

