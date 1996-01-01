Let's take a look at this Griffith experiment. Frederick Griffith was trying to answer the question. Is there a genetic material? Is there a physical thing that gets passed on that carries the information for traits with it to do this? He was injecting mice with bacteria. So first, you would inject mice with this S strain or smooth strain of streptococcus bacteria. Now this is a pathogenic strain. So when it injected in the mouse, the mouse dies, next, he would use the R strain or the rough strain. This is a non pathogenic strain. So injected into the mouse, the mouse is fine. Then he would take that S strain the deadly strain and he would boil it. He would heat kill the cells and inject those dead cells into the mouse. Well, dead bacteria can't get a mouse sick. So the mouse was fine. Now for the experiment, he would mix those dead cells from the S cells with the R cells. And so we take these S cells, we boil them, we mix some of the R cells and inject into a mouse independently. Neither one of these things kills mouse, but together the mouse died and incredibly, if you culture bacteria out of this mouse, you culture s strain bacteria, not our strength. Griffith concluded that genetic material had to be passed on from those dead cells to the living our cells. And he called this process transformation. Today, transformation is one of the most common lab techniques done in labs all over the world. But importantly, there is a genetic material. There had to have been a physical thing that got passed from the dead cells to the living cells. Now, if you need to remember Griffith from the other experiments you're learning, you can remember that Griffith is kind of grim. He killed a lot of mice.