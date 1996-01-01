Skyrocketing growth of the human population appears to be mainly a result of
a. a drop in death rate due to sanitation and health care.
b. better nutrition boosting the birth rate.
c. the concentration of humans in cities.
d. social changes that make it desirable to have more children.
