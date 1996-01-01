In rabbits, black hair depends on a dominant allele, B, and brown hair on a recessive allele, b. Short hair is due to a dominant allele, S, and long hair to a recessive allele, s. If a true-breeding black short-haired male is mated with a brown long-haired female, describe their offspring. What will be the genotypes of the offspring? If two of these F1 rabbits are mated, what phenotypes would you expect among their offspring? In what proportions?
