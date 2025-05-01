Identify the characteristics of the solutes listed: Oxygen ($O_2$) and Carbon dioxide ($CO_2$) are small, nonpolar molecules that can diffuse directly through the lipid bilayer without the need for transport proteins. Sodium ion ($Na^+$) requires active transport via the sodium-potassium pump, which uses energy (ATP). Glucose, being a larger polar molecule, cannot diffuse directly through the lipid bilayer and requires transport proteins for facilitated diffusion.