Joe accidentally touched a hot pan. His arm jerked back, and an instant later, he felt a burning pain. How would you explain the fact that his arm moved before he felt the pain?
a. His limbic system blocked the pain momentarily, but the important pain signals eventually got through.
b. His response was a spinal cord reflex that occurred before the pain signals reached the brain.
c. Motor neurons are myelinated; sensory neurons are not. The signals traveled faster to his muscles.
d. This scenario is not actually possible. The brain must register pain before a person can react.
