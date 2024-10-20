Analyze the genotypes to predict the phenotypes. The phenotypic ratio of a dihybrid cross involving two heterozygous parents (AaBb x AaBb) typically results in a 9:3:3:1 ratio, where 9 offspring show both dominant traits, 3 show the dominant trait for the first gene and recessive for the second, 3 show the recessive trait for the first gene and dominant for the second, and 1 shows both recessive traits.