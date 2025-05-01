Punnett Squares Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Punnett Squares: Videos & Practice Problems
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". She then crosses two Drosophila of the F1 generation and draws the F2 Punnett square in her record book, which is shown below, and you have to fill in the blanks in her Punnett square.
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". Identify the correct list of the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.
In Drosophila, brown body color (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWw" with a female Drosophila with genotype "Bbww". She then makes the F1 Punnett square for the same in her record book. Which of the following Punnett squares should she draw in her record book?
A recessive allele of a particular gene causes both a white fur and a cross-eyed condition in tigers. If a normal tiger that is homozygous at this locus is mated with a white cross-eyed tiger, what will be the probability of having a normal tiger?
In snapdragon flowers, "R" represents the dominant allele for red flowers, and "r" represents the recessive allele for white flowers. Match each genetic cross with the correct predicted percentage of red-flowered offspring:
In rabbits, "C" represents the dominant allele for curly fur, and "c" represents the recessive allele for straight fur. Match each genotype or allele description with its correct fur texture outcome:
Different genetic crosses produce predictable genotype and phenotype ratios in offspring. Match each ratio with what it represents based on the type of cross performed:
After completing a Punnett square, how do you determine the possible phenotypes of the offspring?
A completed Punnett square shows a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes. What is the probability of an offspring displaying the recessive phenotype?
How does the independence of fertilization events affect the probabilities predicted by Punnett squares?
What is the first step in applying the three-step process to a genetic problem involving homozygous alleles?
In a Punnett square for a dihybrid cross, what does it mean if all genotypes are equally probable?
If a plant with genotype AaBb is crossed with another plant with genotype aaBb, how many different genotype combinations can be represented in their offspring using a Punnett square?
During meiosis, how many alleles from a diploid organism are passed to each gamete?
In pea plants, the allele for tall plants (T) is dominant over the allele for short plants (t). What will be the phenotype of a plant with the genotype Tt?
Using a Punnett square for a monohybrid cross, you find a 1:2:1 genotype ratio. What is the probability of obtaining a homozygous recessive offspring?
How can a completed Punnett square assist in determining the possible phenotypes of offspring?
Why is it important to consider the independence of fertilization events when using Punnett squares to predict offspring traits?
A plant with genotype AABB is crossed with another plant with genotype aabb. What are the expected genotypes of the F1 generation using a Punnett square?
In pea plants, yellow seed color is dominant to green. For the cross , what is the probability that a randomly selected offspring is green?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Punnett Square Calculator
Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities
Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square
Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns
Pedigree Analysis Calculator
Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams