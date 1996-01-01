Punnett Squares Practice Problems
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". She then crosses two Drosophila of the F1 generation and draws the F2 Punnett square in her record book, which is shown below, and you have to fill in the blanks in her Punnett square.
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". Identify the correct list of the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.
In Drosophila, brown body color (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWw" with a female Drosophila with genotype "Bbww". She then makes the F1 Punnett square for the same in her record book. Which of the following Punnett squares should she draw in her record book?