Punnett Squares Practice Problems

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13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Squares
13. Mendelian Genetics

Punnett Squares: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
35 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Punnett Square Calculator

Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities

Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square

Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities

Dihybrid Cross Calculator

Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns

Pedigree Analysis Calculator

Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams