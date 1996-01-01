General Biology
31. Invertebrates
Porifera and Cnideria
Problem
Through what means do coral animals capture their food?
A
Filter feeding
B
Absorption of predigested food from their prey
C
Dinoflagellates (photosynthetic protists that live in the coral's tissues)
D
Teeth that shred their prey
E
Tentacles that trap food particles
